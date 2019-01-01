With data collected from 1,631 companies, this executive compensation report showcases more than 35,000 data points – including values by industry, ownership type and company size. The CEO & Senior Executive Compensation Report for Private Companies will help you to structure the right combination of salary, bonus, benefits, perks and equity incentives to attract top talent and retain the talent you have. The report provides information (both real dollar values and percentage of total compensation) on base salary, bonus and equity rewards, benefits and perquisites.

The report includes full-year actual benchmarks for 2017 on all of the data presented, as well as the current and expected benchmarks for 2018.



The 2018-2019 report has been released! Order today for just $2,995 and receive immediate access to the digital PDF.